Moving to Madison this summer from the dog-friendly West Coast, we were dismayed to discover Madison’s "anti-dog" policies. I believe Madison is missing out on three benefits of allowing dogs in all of its parks.
First, dog owners are the citizens most likely to use public parks. In cities I used to live in, neighborhood parks were always in use by dog walkers -- every day of the year. Madison has dozens of beautiful parks that are often empty. Wouldn’t we prefer our parks be visited and enjoyed by the community that funds them?
Second, parks are the perfect place for neighbors to socialize. We always joked about “doggie happy hour” when the dog-owning neighbors met at the park every evening. The routine supports a natural way to socialize and build community. Here it’s very hard to meet our neighbors, and there are few shared spaces for our pups to interact.
Third, getting your dog out to chase a Frisbee or romp with other dogs creates happier, healthier pets. There’s growing consciousness about what dogs need to be healthy: daily exercise and socialization. Dogs stuck in a backyard can’t thrive.
For the sake of the city’s thousands of dogs, I hope the city reconsiders opening more of our parks to pets.
Rachel Navarre, Madison