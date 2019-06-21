My husband and I were in Madison for the first time to attend the Paul McCartney concert.
Unfamiliar with the city, we decided to take an Uber Downtown. But the app had problems working, and time was getting closer to the start of the concert. We were panicking and about to call a cab, knowing they would be busy.
I stopped at the Qdoba restaurant to check WiFi and asked for techie help from someone eating dinner. When he found out where we were going, this unbelievably generous man offered to quickly finish his meal and give us a ride. He told us he was a fireman and paramedic living in Monona. He was probably in his 40s and driving a white sport utility vehicle. He was very friendly and genuinely wanted to help us.
Though traffic was heavy, he insisted on getting us as close as possible before dropping us off and refused payment.
Besides being impressed with the beauty and cleanliness of your city as well as the amazing concert, this gentleman's kindness took our visit to the next level. If anyone recognizes this person, please say "thank you" from two McCartney -- and now Madison -- fans from Duluth, Minnesota.