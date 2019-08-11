The Madison Streets Division did a fantastic job on the resurfacing of Milwaukee Street.

Any delays were very minor. The crew did a fantastic job on every aspect of the project and way ahead of the schedule.

Many thanks.

Betty Poskie, Madison

