City pool makes meet more inclusive -- Steve Weakley

I loved Sunday's article, "A Madison tradition celebrates 60 years," about the the All-City Swim Meet.

It made me remember swimming at B.B. Clarke Beach, as I grew up just a block from there. At my first All-City Swim Meet, I remember the boys wearing their “underwear” -- I had never seen a speedo before. I was wearing my jean cutoffs. At that time all were invited to swim in the meet.

I competitively swam in high school, but wasn’t able to swim in the All-City Meet during that time because I wasn’t able to belong to one of the pools -- we weren’t able to afford it. By that time, the All City Swim Meet rules had changed and swimmers were required to belong to a pool. So, I really never thought of it as “all city” because it wasn’t.

I’m so happy we now have a city pool so everybody is included.

Steve Weakley, Madison