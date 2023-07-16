I read how the drone fireworks show July 2 at Warner Park in Madison was safer for the environment. Then I read the Kenosha News editorial in the State Journal July 12 about the same subject, "Boom of loud fireworks may soon be bust." It was about how more and more drone shows are happening due to the changing climate.

If that truly was about doing something to stop negative impacts on the environment, then why do the businesses that promote the drone shows also often include traditional fireworks. And where was the city of Madison in all of this? They were helping to promote all of it.

I sent out an email to all of the City Council members about this. The people running this city try to come across as environmentalists. If they truly are, they would push back against having all of these fireworks shows, and they would start to push for eliminating all of the fire pits in this city as well -- but I know they won’t.

Tim Wagner, Madison