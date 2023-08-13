I’m not a fan of a new approach to public engagement being used by the city of Madison.

An open house featuring staff from different city departments might sound appealing but, actually, it weakens communication. Covering multiple, unrelated services and topics at the same event dilutes the effectiveness of public engagement.

Case in point was my experience at a May open house featuring the water utility, the engineering department, the Parks Division, Metro Transit and other agencies. The event was held in a large room with insufficient seating, a noisy air conditioner and a non-functioning sound system.

I’d expected to be able to read a two-minute statement and hear what others had to say about plans for the Sauk Creek Greenway, but the meeting format prevented that. Instead, attendees had to approach individual city staff and wait for a chance to speak. People lined up several persons deep around the engineering department representative and could not hear what other attendees said or the representative's response.

I appreciate that city staff are trying to reach out to residents by holding open houses, but I encourage them to re-think that approach. There’s a downside to such informal gatherings. Both city staff and attendees end up less informed than they should be.

Ginny White, Madison