LETTER TO THE EDITOR

City needs more single family homes -- Terry Stewart

In October 1968, we purchased a new four-bedroom two-story house in the Heritage Heights neighborhood of Madison from Sanford, Inc. It is not far from the new East Precinct Police Station. We paid $29,350 for it. We have maintained it, and the only improvement would be an unheated three-season sun porch on the back.

Today our house is assessed at $340,500, or about 10 times what we paid for it.

Everywhere we go we see high-rise apartment buildings being built. But we do not see many new single family homes under construction. We get many requests from folks who want to sell our house for us, or buy it to resell themselves.

Are single family homes going to soon become a thing of the past? I certainly hope not.

Terry Stewart, Madison

