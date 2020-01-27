City needs more housing options -- Mark Huntsman

A friend of mine once remarked that, with respect to receiving assistance from government and private service providers, the individual is viewed in one of two ways. They are either treated as adults who are 100% independent and capable of taking care of themselves, or they are considered 100% incapable of any autonomy because of a disability or other reasons.
As an adult on the autism spectrum who also has mental health issues, I fall somewhere in between these two categories.
Madison’s housing options tend to reflect this mentality, because precious little housing is available that falls between the categories of “independent living” and “group home.” I would love to see the city develop some communities for those with mental health issues (or perhaps even for those who simply struggle with “adulting”) that function more like a co-op.
The housing would have basic services and mental health counseling available and a strong sense of community, with opportunities for resident contribution, all while allowing individuals a certain modicum if independent decision-making and privacy. If it truly takes a village to survive, then let’s see some smaller “villages” available for people to lean on.
Mark Huntsman, Madison