Our new Madison mayor has chosen to prioritize mass transit over public safety in her budget proposal.
That's a trendy choice in the face of climate change. But isn’t public safety a fundamental obligation of local government? Haven’t both the police and fire departments made compelling arguments for additional resources?
Hopefully the Madison City Council will be more responsive to the public safety needs of our city. If not, our basic needs will have been sidelined in the name of the trendy, and we will all suffer the consequences.
Peter Davis, Madison