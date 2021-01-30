 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City must support local businesses -- Steve Smith
0 comments

City must support local businesses -- Steve Smith

  • 0

I have spent a couple of nice afternoons on State Street, spending tourism dollars. Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," was very insightful.

It is interesting how diverse the demographics of business ownership on State Street are. People own businesses to support their families. These families are community members, volunteers and friends.

Cities across America are redeveloping former shopping malls into mixed-use developments to have that “downtown” area where people can meet. Madison already has that “Downtown” area it, just needs to build on what it has.

The city needs to support its independent business owners. But support is not always in the form of cash. Support can be in the form of policy modification with input from impacted business owners.

Steve Smith, Arvada, Colorado

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics