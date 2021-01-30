City must support local businesses -- Steve Smith

I have spent a couple of nice afternoons on State Street, spending tourism dollars. Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," was very insightful.

It is interesting how diverse the demographics of business ownership on State Street are. People own businesses to support their families. These families are community members, volunteers and friends.

Cities across America are redeveloping former shopping malls into mixed-use developments to have that “downtown” area where people can meet. Madison already has that “Downtown” area it, just needs to build on what it has.

The city needs to support its independent business owners. But support is not always in the form of cash. Support can be in the form of policy modification with input from impacted business owners.

Steve Smith, Arvada, Colorado

Transform State Street into promenade STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back