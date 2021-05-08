City must reduce reckless driving -- Irwin Kass

Reducing speed to 20 mph on residential streets is a good idea for May through August when young kids are likely playing outside. This would mean drivers will be going the customary 5 mph to 7 mph over the speed limit and still be under 30 mph.
Another consideration should be speed bumps on side streets, if those streets are shown to be commonly used as a parallel bypass to primary streets. Such measures would have a deterrent effect equal to or greater than reduced speed limits. And by being permanent, they would reduce reckless driving all year round.
Irwin Kass, Madison