The redevelopment and expansion of the Salvation Army property on East Washington Avenue looks like a nice upgrade to its current facility.
I understand the need for homeless services in Madison is great, and the Salvation Army is responsible for the behaviors on their own property and less so for the associated behaviors surrounding it.
But I am opposed to the project because the city hasn't addressed the added need for services this project will create.
The current budget does not add police or fire services. Have more public health workers been added? How about more mental health specialists? What about parks staff to deal with issues in nearby parks caused by those drawn to increased services?
The city has done this before. Look at the problems around Rethke Avenue and Tree Lane. The city has been adding density at a rapid rate of all kinds of housing without adequately addressing the need for services associated with that density and growth.
I support the mission of the Salvation Army. It's too bad the city fails time and again to adequately support the neighborhoods where these buildings are sited.
Scott Favour, Madison