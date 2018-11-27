No matter how negotiations over Judge Doyle Square work out between the Madison City Council and the developer, one priority should remain: The Judge Doyle Square project should be very appealing to the eye and not a monstrosity.
This land is too valuable -- in an aesthetic and community sense, not an economic sense -- to be squandered. Madison has a chance to create something worth looking at and using, even a destination to walk or drive to.
The first two floors need to be attractive retail. One drawing I saw suggested that due to fiscal reasons, it would be a concrete slab with a tower on top. Buildings last generations. Budgets are short-term constructs.
Please, civic leaders, don’t blow this one. Penny-pinching on this would be foolish for future generations of citizens and visitors to the heart of our state’s capital city.
Michael M. Miller, Madison