Madison does not need to revise the “family definition zoning ordinance.” We need to help folks own homes -- not find ways for them to rent homes. Homeownership gives a family roots, equity and family wealth.

Homeownership is the gold standard. The city of Madison should be creating new ways toward homeownership -- not spinning its wheel creating more rental opportunities. Renting does not raise people up. For the first-time home buyer, Madison has a very generous program called “Home-buy the American Dream Program.” It provides downpayment and closing-cost assistance for first-time home buyers. (www.cityofmadison.com/home loans). A single parent with a dependent minor is eligible for this program.

What other ways can Madison help with homeownership? These are the tasks on which the city should be focusing.

A question: Does the city need density and renters to make the new bus rapid transit system profitable?

Barbara Erlenborn, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection