Assessed valuations for private homes in Madison jumped by 6.4%. This is the sixth straight year of increases.
If the tax rate does not change, property taxes will go up. Many politicians promised to hold taxes at current levels to get elected. So the tax rate should to be decreased to accomplish this.
Our new mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, should make a public statement that property taxes will not be increased. Affordability of home ownership by poor people with limited income should be her priority.
Start your new term as mayor on the right foot, Rhodes-Conway. Stop all new tax increases now.
Thomas Gitter, Madison