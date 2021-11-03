City leaders ignore their constituents -- Tim Wagner

I read Sunday's State Journal editorial, "If only cops had cameras," about how Madison police should have body cameras. The editorial suggested that the people should contact their Madison City Council representatives to express their opinions.

The problem with that is that the City Council members don’t want to be bothered with something they oppose that their constituents want. I say that from personal experience.

It’s a waste of my time to contact my representative or any City Council representatives because they don’t want to listen to me. I’ve sent emails to the mayor, and I have yet to get a response. Other people have told me of similar experiences.

The people who are in power will not respond to anyone who opposes something that they support. So what good is it to contact them when they won’t even listen to you or respond to you.

Tim Wagner, Madison