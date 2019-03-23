The State Journal's endorsement of Satya Rhodes-Conway was spot on.

I’ve lived in Madison for all of Mayor Paul Soglin’s tenure, and I appreciate his long-term commitment and contributions to the city. But his crankiness is not mellowing with age. His leadership has become increasingly more jaded. And key city issues, especially related to equity and sustainability, remain disturbingly under-addressed.

We are extremely fortunate to now have a candidate with 13 years of professional experience working with mayors throughout the country on what works best for cities. Rhodes-Conway’s policy expertise is as impressive as it gets, and she is ready to effectively and collaboratively (even amicably) implement bold new ideas, as proven by her past work on the Madison City Council and on city committees and task forces.

Rhodes-Conway is a smart, courageous and articulate leader. She is an excellent listener and learner, with sincere empathy for our more vulnerable citizens. With her innovative, energetic and practical leadership, Madison can take a leap toward becoming an even greater city, where all voices are heard and everyone can thrive.

I urge us to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity and elect Rhodes-Conway as Madison’s next mayor.

Jim Lorman, Madison