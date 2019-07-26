A June 20 State Journal story reported that “37.7% of U.S. honeybee colonies died this past winter, nearly 9 percentage points higher than the average winter loss.”
For those of us who like to eat, news that our bee populations are in decline is worrisome. Experts say that one out of every three bites of food we eat depends on bees.
Recently, bees scored a minor yet important victory locally, where Winnebago Street is being reconstructed at Linden Avenue in Madison. In two areas of the terrace, native wild flowers such as golden alexander, baptisia, spiderwort, butterfly weed and bee balm have recently bloomed, and dozens of tiny bees were recently sighted, feasting on the crowns of golden alexander.
We alerted the city engineering staff that the plantings in this about-to-be-demolished terrace provide food for endangered pollinators. Soon after, two members of the city engineering department came by with a couple dozen 4-foot-tall, thin wooden stakes, which they pounded into the ground surrounding the plantings. Each stake was marked in big handwritten letters with the words “protect” and was wrapped and connected to the next by green tape.
Thanks to our new mayor, her city engineering department and the respectful work-around of heavy equipment operators, the plantings and our pollinators have indeed been protected.
Ellen (Elena) Rulseh, Madison