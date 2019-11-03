I was pleased to learn that Madison's engineering division is working to improve storm water management in our public greenways, according to the Oct. 25 State Journal article "City cuts back trees to stabilize ravine."
Planting these areas to native vegetation to absorbs storm water will reduce flooding and contribute to clean lakes while at the same time benefiting wildlife and providing more diverse, interesting landscapes to enjoy.
I was especially heartened to hear that the Tree Lane site has kept some snags, which are so important for woodpeckers and other wildlife.
Jan Axelson, Madison