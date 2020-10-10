City finds funds for political stunt -- Al Rickey

Once again the Madison City Council veers off course and finds $10,000 of taxpayer money to investigate another council member for allegedly using an obscene word. At minimum, this is a political stunt orchestrated by some City Council members.

I’ve talked to a Madison city employee or two who are confused by city government. These employees will be ordered to take up to four furlough days next year to help balance the city budget.

But as usual, the City Council defies common sense and somehow finds an extra $10,000 to finance idiotic political theater. Quite the message they are sending.

Al Rickey, Madison