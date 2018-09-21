Why is it that Madison can't afford to repair the streets, but the city always has money available for new traffic signals?
The city is preparing to put two new lights on University Avenue, one by the new Department of Transportation building and one by Target. Both of those areas are already served by existing lights.
Madison has very few major east-west routes available. Maybe we should stop adding restrictions on them and fix the streets themselves. If people could drive more than a couple of blocks without hitting a light on University Avenue or Mineral Point, maybe the Beltline would be just a little less crowded.
And maybe if we stopped spending so much on unnecessary traffic lights we could fix a few badly degraded streets.
Phil Walsh, Madison