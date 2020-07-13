City Council handcuffs Madison police -- Joe Tripalin

Council handcuffs Madison police
The Madison City Council is debating whether to take away tear gas and pepper spray from the Madison Police Department. If this isn’t the craziest idea ever spawned by the City Council, I don’t know what is.
Let’s see, Downtown has already been destroyed by riots and now you want to take away the only non-lethal crowd control measures the police have. Wow, what a great idea. Protests are still going on almost daily. If these people knew the police had no way to try and control them, it would be back to vandalizing and looting.
The City Council should be actively trying to figure out how to fix the Downtown and let people know it is safe to go there instead of making it easier for these thugs to further destroy Madison. Madison voters need to put people with common sense on the City Council, not a bunch of people with some political agenda that doesn’t include what is best for Madison.
