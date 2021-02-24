Citizens want laws to improve lives -- Bill Dagnon

Americans see hope in President Joe Biden's relief package. About 70% support the legislation, according to a Quinnipiac poll and the New York Times. This includes 65% Republican support for the $1,400 direct checks.
A majority supports raising wages so families can live in dignity without depending on charity or government programs. Most Americans also support lifting millions of children out of poverty.
Gov. Tony Evers proposed a budget to make life better for Wisconsin families. Investing in schooling for children and young adults provides a brighter state future and helps counter the pandemic shutdown. Health care access is needed by everyone. Expanding BadgerCare, establishing a state public option, and accepting $634 million in Medicaid from our federal taxes are logical. Supporting businesses recovering from the pandemic and building new, innovative businesses will ultimately help many employers and employees. This is a positive, comprehensive proposal.
Citizens must insist our state and federal government representatives improve the lives of all citizens by passing this legislation. We cannot be limited by past actions. We are continually confronted with new problems, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as old problems such as housing. These proposed bills are designed to meet today's and future challenges.