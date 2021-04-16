 Skip to main content
Citizens shouldn't own weapon of war -- Mark Quinn
Another gun-loving letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal, "Assault rifles aren't the problem," was wrong about Democrats' view on gun ownership.

The letter complains that "here we go again" with public outcry after yet another mass shooting had occurred using an AR-15 weapon. The letter claims ownership of these mass killing weapons should not be impinged. The letter also wrongly suggests that Democrats have no interest in limiting the ownership of pistols because the deaths caused by those weapons occur in Democratic-controlled cities.

Truth be told, Democrats largely believe all gun ownership and weapon types should be tightly controlled, registered and limited. No one has the right to own a AR-15 assault weapon anymore than a tank or a bazooka.

The source of this deep national misunderstanding is the current and wrong U.S. Supreme Court interpretation of the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment. This 230-year-old amendment speaks to a "well-regulated militia" -- today’s National Guard. Nothing in the amendment speaks to individual ownership of guns.

The reason our country gets so riled up about these mass killings with these weapons meant for war is because they are preventable, senseless and to our country’s shame.

Mark Quinn, Madison

