Citizens need to arm themselves -- Joyce McRoberts

Most mass shootings take place in "gun-free" zones. I think the case could be made for universal "carry and conceal" gun laws.
In the 1940s, ROTC students would ride on city buses with a rifle slung over their shoulder -- it was perfectly normal. We didn't have multiple mass shootings then. If potential mass shooters were convinced that armed citizens would kill or maim them on the spot, they probably won't attempt to shoot others.
At the same time all these mass shootings are taking place, the "permanently offended" crowd advocates for “gun control.” They want to "reimagine" the police and hire social workers to keep the peace.
We should let armed citizens create an "anti-crime presence." Fewer police calls would mean smaller police budgets.
Some cities are experiencing understaffed 911 call centers, which can lead to a slow response. So what are citizens to do? They are solving it by arming themselves. They are making a safer America. But the "permanently offended" crowd won't accept the benefit of having a gun presence in society.
Anti-gun legislation is making it easier for criminals and crazies to commit mass murder and wreak havoc in America.