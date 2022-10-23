Citizens must vote to save democracy -- Susan Swoboda

What if Democrats in both chambers of Congress lose their majorities in November? The deniers of the 2020 election will take control of the House of Representatives and appoint former President Donald Trump as their speaker.

They will move to impeach both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Senate, now controlled by Republicans, could vote to remove them from office. If the GOP had wide enough majorities, it could remove Biden and fill the presidency with Trump, who could declare that no more elections will be required. Trump might try to stay in the position as long as he desires. Our democracy would be replaced with fascism.

Trump would seek revenge on his perceived enemies and behave in the manner of role models such as Vladimir Putin and other dictators. These things can happen if we fail to vote in November.

Just because our democracy has survived this long does not mean it will last forever. We have to cherish and protect it. Do not be lulled into complacency.

After Roe v. Wade, we thought women would always have control over their own bodies. We all know how that worked out. Use your right to vote for Democrats in November. Reject fascism. Save democracy. Vote.

Susan Swoboda, Whitewater