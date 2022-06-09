Citizens don't need weapons of war -- Mary Lou Reisch

Personalize the horror of these school shootings.
Look up on the mantle at the framed photos of your beautiful children or grandchildren. Now imagine their little bodies so blown to bits by an AR-15 that the parents must submit their DNA to identify what remains of their precious children. The AR-15 is a weapon for war.
No one in a civilized society needs an AR-15 to hunt deer in the great outdoors. Your Second Amendment rights are not being infringed upon if we stop the sale of a gun that is so horribly mutilating.
Mary Lou Reisch, Madison