Recent polls show about 80% of Wisconsin citizens favor universal background checks and red-flag laws. But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has declared that such common-sense gun safety measures will not be so much as discussed by the Wisconsin Legislature.
Gov. Tony Evers has called a special legislative session to discuss them, but Fitzgerald promises he will adjourn it as soon as it is called to order.
I would never suggest that he or any other legislator vote against his conscience simply because a piece of legislation is popular. But this is a democracy. We deserve to hear our representatives discuss this issue publicly, to hear their rationale for rejecting it against the apparent will of the people.
It is important that we know where each of them stands so we can vote our consciences at the next election.
If our representatives in the Legislature oppose background checks for any reason other than political cowardice, they need a chance to make their case. Unfortunately, it is likely Sen. Fitzgerald chooses to avoid the discussion only to protect his fellow Republicans from being forced to take a public stand that might hurt them in the next election.
Jane Noffke, Madison