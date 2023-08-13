For a citizen of the United States the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution spell out their rights in relation to their government. At the same time, it's the duty of those same citizens to uphold the Constitution, abide by all laws, be accurately informed on issues affecting their community, and then act on those issues civilly -- respecting the rights, beliefs and opinions of others.

Many conservatives harp about an unproven, two-tiered justice system in the United States. But, what I see in our society is two tiers of citizens. One citizen group is dutifully upholding the Constitution, accepting our system of government -- and a second citizen group conveniently ignores those duties in pursuit of self-serving beliefs.

The latter supports the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, and political candidates who rant about unproven deep state conspiracy theories, the existence of rampant election fraud and that our judiciary is biased and weaponized against them.

They are not asking what they can do for their country, but they are abusing their country's Constitution and shirking the duties of citizenship while using the country to benefit themselves.

John F. Kennedy must be rolling over in his grave.

Bill Walters, Fitchburg