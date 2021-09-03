Circus elephants are well cared for -- John Baker

I wonder if the author of the Aug. 17 letter to the editor "Elephant rides are not kind to animals" knows or understands much about the these animals. The letter was about the elephants at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo.

Elephant rides are not kind to animals -- Laura Norman It is wrong for Circus World to make elephants give out rides in this deadly heat.

These elephants are fed every day and don't have to search for food, as they do in the wild. They have plenty of water to drink, and they don't have to walk over 100 miles to find it. Many elephants die from lack of food and water in the wild. Elephant populations are dwindling in the wild. If lack of food or water isn't enough to kill them, the poachers will. Ivory is very valuable.

I was an internationally renowned trapeze performer and can say nothing bad about the animals' owners. Those animals are loved and cared for, just as well as family members.

Last of all, I condemn those who put the Ringling Brothers Circus out of business after it provided American adults and children with wholesome, decent entertainment for over 100 years, and all without nudity, profanity, alcohol or drugs.

John Baker, Madison