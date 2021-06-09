Church will fly pride flag again -- Laura Crow

For the second time, someone has stolen the "progress pride flag" from Monona United Methodist Church.
We fly this flag in support of all of our LGBTQ neighbors. It is our way of saying we stand beside you and affirm your right to live into the fullness of all that God created you to be.
In April we celebrated our 7th anniversary of becoming a reconciling congregation, specifically lifting up the struggles of transgender persons and the intersectionality of marginalized groups in our world.
The progress pride flag was designed to be inclusive of this intersectionality. Ours was a gift to the church from a community member. We were thrilled to show it off, visibly widening the circle of God’s love and grace in our community. When this special gift was stolen, we immediately purchased a replacement. Within a week, the second flag and pole were also stolen.
To the person(s) who stole our pride flags, your actions demonstrate why flying the flag is so important. To all our neighbors -- our commitment to supporting LGBTQ persons is unwavering -- we will replace the flag as many times as is necessary.
Grace abounds.
Laura Crow, interim pastor, Monona United Methodist Church