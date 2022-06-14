Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

The author of Monday's letter to the editor " Opposing sin isn't a political stance " and the Catholic Bishops need to understand one thing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a representative. Her job is to be the voice in Congress of the people who elected her.

She is not there to judge right or wrong, sin or salvation. No one is trying to force anyone to have an abortion or a gay marriage. But no church should expect the government by force of law to control people's behavior according to the tenets of their religion.