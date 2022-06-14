 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Church shouldn't control politicians -- Leo Hull

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

The author of Monday's letter to the editor "Opposing sin isn't a political stance" and the Catholic Bishops need to understand one thing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a representative. Her job is to be the voice in Congress of the people who elected her.

She is not there to judge right or wrong, sin or salvation. No one is trying to force anyone to have an abortion or a gay marriage. But no church should expect the government by force of law to control people's behavior according to the tenets of their religion.

That is what they have in Iran and Afghanistan.

Leo Hull, Mount Horeb 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics