Church should be encouraging vaccine -- Tom Whittaker
While the Madison Catholic Diocese got it right that it needs to stay out of the "political environment," it got it wrong when it did not strongly encourage its followers to get vaccinated against the ravages of COVID-19.

This is not a "political issue." Instead of merely saying it is "permissible" to get vaccinated, they should be encouraging people to do so. Isn't that what their leader, Pope Francis, said? It is everyone's moral and ethical obligation, as citizens of the United States, to do whatever they can to squelch the spread of this horrendous pandemic.

Yes, the religious leaders need to ensure their separation from the "state," but don't they want to also promote the welfare of everyone? Isn't that what they espouse to do?

Church leaders should tell their parishioners that they should get vaccinated for the sake of themselves, their loved ones, their children, their neighbors, me and all of us.  

Tom Whittaker, Madison

