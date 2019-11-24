First, I would like to thank the author of the Nov. 15 letter to the editor "Tree in rotunda violates Constitution" for pointing out the obvious: The "holiday tree" is, in fact, a Christmas tree, regardless of what one chooses to call it.
What may not be so obvious (particularly to the brainwashed masses) is that the Constitution does not "demand" a separation of church and state. The phrase "separation of church and state" is not actually found anywhere in the Constitution. The Constitution merely provides for the protection of religious practices and prohibits government from adopting a state-sponsored religion, so as not to repeat the past abuses of the Catholic Church or the Church of England.
History bears out that the Founding Fathers had no problem with religious expression. It is fascinating, however, that atheists spend so much time and energy fighting something they believe doesn't exist. Happy holidays.
Pete Zenz, Middleton