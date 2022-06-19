 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Church and state must be separate -- Jerry J. Murphy

I find certain letters to the editor in the State Journal a bit perplexing.

Some writers support the conservative Catholic bishops intent on denying the sacraments to elected officials based on their religious beliefs -- all the time claiming this is not a problem with the concept of separation of church and state.

I wonder if they would also support the Muslim clerics who are denying Afghani girls and women basic human rights over their education and the way they dress in public. This is just another version of church officials telling elected officials what they should and shouldn't do.

So is that OK?

Jerry J. Murphy, Monona

