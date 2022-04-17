Christ's love is gift for Easter -- Wayne Alden

From the beginning of time, our world has always been dealing with conflicts, which have sometimes escalated into wars.
The real cause of wars is the flawed heart of every human, which was inherited from the first couple, Adam and Eve. That sin separates every individual from God, who loves us more than we can imagine. The solution to that sin problem is found in the following verse from the Bible: 1 Timothy 2:5: "for there is one God and one mediator between God and man, the man Christ Jesus who gave himself a ransom for all."
The following lyrics from a familiar Easter hymn speak volumes: "Up from the grave he arose, with a mighty triumph over his foes. He arose a victor from the dark domain. And he lives forever with his saints to reign. He arose, he arose. Hallelujah, Christ arose."
What Jesus Christ accomplished at the cross was the most unspeakable act of love ever recorded in human history.
Happy Easter, everyone.
Wayne Alden, McFarland