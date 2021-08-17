 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christ's followers can't follow Trump -- Allegra Zick
0 comments

Christ's followers can't follow Trump -- Allegra Zick

  • 0

The followers of former President Donald Trump have openly become supportive of policies that are antithetical to the message of Jesus Christ.

By defending Trump's lies, hateful tweets, moral indecency, and outright disregard for democratic rule of law, Republicans have chosen to ignore everything Jesus talked about. Truth, compassion and care for community are lessons of real Christianity.  Too many supporters of Trump's misguided ambitions not only ignore the teachings of Christ but also disrespect the basic tenets of our democracy.

It’s time for Republicans to recognize the destructiveness of the false god and repent before our country is damaged further.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics