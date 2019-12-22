Christmas season is full of poetry -- Mark Tyler

No more boxes of cards at the dollar store,
went somewhere else and paid somewhat more.
Christmas gets more expensive each year,
(just look at the price of your favorite craft beer!)
Upgraded to flat screen for Christmas last year,
Local TV reduced reception for viewers not near.
The Packers are at the top of their game,
(we only get to see them in “freeze-frame.”)
But Christmas isn’t about any such misdeeds,
It about people like you who suffer through letters like these!
Merry Christmas.
Mark Tyler, Sauk City