Christmas renews all that is good in us -- Judy Harris

Boy, do we need to relive the celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus this year.
There isn't a single person on this planet who hasn't been touched one way or another this year -- all the fires, flooding and the pandemic. We've endured politics until we couldn't stand it anymore and separation from those we love. We haven't even been able to go to church for that weekly rejuvenation of mind and spirit. We've missed the chance to celebrate all those meaningful plateaus in loved ones lives. We've seen senseless deaths that led to rioting, vandalism and realities about racism and hate.
None of us will ever forget the year 2020.
I believe there is a light ready to shine. We'll get through this and get back to the lives we enjoyed before COVID-19 took over. We learned a lot during this journey, like how much family and dear friends, both new and old, mean to us. We are more acutely aware of the things that need to be changed to make life better for more of our neighbors.
So in 2021, we will cherish and love one another more sincerely than ever. May Christmas renew all that is good in each one of us.
Judy Harris, Madison