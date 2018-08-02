Thank you to Phil Hands for last Friday's political cartoon, "Commandments for Christians who still support Trump."

Hands on Wisconsin: Commandments for Christians who still support Trump Despite audio recordings making it pretty darn clear Donald Trump facilitated hush money payments to try to cover up an affair with a former P…

I have wondered how so-called Christians could follow someone who distorts facts, lies outright, turns on people who he has called "the best," and has no moral bearing. There's no line President Donald Trump won't cross for his own betterment.

I once asked a Trump supporter, if he had a daughter, would he want her dating someone like Trump? After thinking my question over, he decided no, he wouldn't. If the ethics of someone like Trump are not good enough for a daughter, why would they be good enough for our country.

Think about it Christians.

Susan Schlub, Mount Horeb