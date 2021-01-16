Christians must speak out on riots -- George Savage

Whenever a terrorist attack is associated with Muslims, we hear a predictable outcry: “Why don’t peaceful Muslims speak out against terrorism?”
Using that same moral yardstick, will Christian evangelicals, President Donald Trump’s most ardent group of enablers, speak out against Trump now that he has incited terrorism in our nation's Capitol building?
Will they now admit he is a reprehensible, opportunistic, fake Christian?
When he instigates violence, as he did in Washington, how does that square with the words of Jesus, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”
It is time for Christians, especially evangelicals, to disavow this false prophet.
