 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christians must speak out on riots -- George Savage
0 comments

Christians must speak out on riots -- George Savage

  • 0

Whenever a terrorist attack is associated with Muslims, we hear a predictable outcry: “Why don’t peaceful Muslims speak out against terrorism?”

Using that same moral yardstick, will Christian evangelicals, President Donald Trump’s most ardent group of enablers, speak out against Trump now that he has incited terrorism in our nation's Capitol building?

Will they now admit he is a reprehensible, opportunistic, fake Christian?

When he instigates violence, as he did in Washington, how does that square with the words of Jesus, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

It is time for Christians, especially evangelicals, to disavow this false prophet.

George Savage, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics