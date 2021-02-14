Christians face dilemma with Biden -- John Schmitz

Monday’s article about President Joe Biden and his faith correctly identified the dilemma for many Christians. How do we support and work with Biden’s humanitarian efforts on immigration, racism, poverty and social justice while being dismayed at his lack of compassion for the unborn?
In his efforts to unite our country and be the president of all Americans, the schism on abortion can’t be ignored. We need a civil, honest discussion on how to reconcile one’s right to choose vs. another’s right to live.
Where common ground can be found, we must then work together to find nonviolent solutions to unwanted pregnancies while providing material, financial and emotional support for struggling mothers.
Biden has many difficult challenges ahead of him. Let’s pray for our president that his faith will guide him to wisely battle the social, economic and moral injustices of our time as well as the courage to stand up for the most vulnerable.
John Schmitz, Madison