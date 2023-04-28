A recent Facebook post asked the question: "Do you love God?" The expected responses were "yes." Yet looking at what is currently happening in our country, I believe the answer is "no."

As a Christian growing up, I was instructed that we are created in the image of God. If you believe this, and as a Christian you should, why is there such hatred toward Black, Asian, Hispanic and Jewish people and the LGBTQ community? Are they not created in the image of God as well? Or in the eyes of the righteous conservative Christian groups, does that image have to look like them: white and European?

The righteous conservative Christian’s current war on drag queens and trans people harp on the alleged “grooming” of young children with no proof of it occurring. I would suggest that these righteous Christians become vocal and focus their attention on the past and current sexual abuse scandals that have, and currently are, occurring in the Catholic, Baptist and Mormon churches. "Grooming” is still alive and well in those churches due to the coverups by their leadership and righteous conservative Christians continual silence.

So to the current righteous conservate Christians, remember Jesus loved everyone. Maybe you should try it.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie

