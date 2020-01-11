Christians can't back Democrats -- Willi Schultz

The author of the Jan. 6 letter to the editor "Backing Trump is hypocritical" asserted that backing President Donald Trump is hypocritical to Christianity.

Both major political parties in the United States support things that go against true Christian values and doctrine, so it is blatantly unfair to suggest that the Republican Party has that market cornered.

For example, the Democratic Party supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, while the Bible makes absolutely clear that sexual relations between anything other than one man and one woman is "detestable," "unnatural," "shameful" and a "perversion." Admittedly, some so-called "Christian" church bodies look the other way on this issue today, but that's another discussion. Read Leviticus 20:13 and Romans 1:26-27, and it's very clear what God thinks of it.