I have to pause and reflect on what has become of our schools in this country. When our forefathers came, they were guided by Christian faith. The Bible was a main instructional book in our schools. We began as a Christian nation.
The separation of church and state was to keep the state from mandating a religion. Today, the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John are forbidden and replaced with the gospel of Darwinism, the gospel of Mother Earth, the gospel of political correctness, and the gospel of abortion as women's health.
Many of our large universities were started as Christian-based universities. What have they turned into today? As we celebrate the birth of our lord this year, what will we be thinking about? Are we a Christian nation guided by our lord and savior, or will we be talking about the gospel of the NFL?
We need to start talking about where we should be sending our kids to school.
Manuel Bahr, Mineral Point