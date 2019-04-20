Christians all over the world celebrate Jesus Christ's resurrection today, which gives us joy and hope.
Jesus is humanity's sin bearer and our life giver, both physical and eternal. He proved to the world he is God in the flesh by healing the blind, lame and people suffering from various diseases. We now live in perilous times. But the good news is that Jesus conquered death, and anyone can have a fulfilled life by trusting in him.
The famous author Ravi Zacharias said things accurately: "All the world's other religions seek to take bad men and make them better by ethics. Christianity, by contrast, seeks to take dead men and make them alive. Christianity seeks to take people who are spiritually dead (separated from God because of sin) and make them spiritually alive so they can enjoy a personal relationship with the God who created them. This is what make Christianity unique."
Happy Easter, everyone.
Wayne Alden, McFarland