Choose democracy over totalitarianism -- Suzanne Poggio

Republicans can’t go any lower. Or can they?
They huddled under desks, behind barracked doors as mobs broke glass, beat police and damaged the U.S. Capitol building. But recently, most Republicans didn’t bother to show up for a moment of silence to remember and thank those who fought to protect them.
People died. People were injured. But many Republicans seem to think Jan. 6, 2021, was a conspiracy.
Where does Republican loyalty lie? With our Constitution? With our democracy? With the people who elected them?
Their loyalty seems to lie with the Donald Trump cult of lies. Yes, it is a cult. How else do you describe those who blindly follow someone who spews lies like "Old Faithful" spews water.
It is shameful and also fearful. Pay attention people. The world is watching. Will our democracy be crushed like it has been in so many other countries, or will we still be a leader of democracy? We can choose -- we must choose democracy over tyranny.
As the 1951 book "The Origins of Totalitarianism" by philosopher Hannah Arendt informs us, "Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it."