Chokehold bans won't stop bad cops -- Terrance Stewart
We hear a lot these days about cops using chokeholds, and that those tactics should be banned or outlawed. The tactic or tool is not the issue. The problem lies in the human using it.

If you are going to ban chokeholds, then for the same reason you should ban cops from carrying guns. And we don't see anyone politically risking that move.

Make sure you get to the real source of the problem. If you have bad cops, banning their tools will not make them any better. We don't need another bad law on the books.

Terrance Stewart, Madison

