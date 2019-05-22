Fairness is a bedrock issue for most Americans. For decades, China has used unfair and often unlawful tactics to rise to dominance in the American marketplace.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, millions of Americans have lost jobs over unfair trade with China. American businesses often have allowed China to steal our technology in their eagerness to lower costs and to gain access to the Chinese market. Unfairly, China only allows very limited access to its marketplace.
Testimony before the U.S. Senate in December detailed the extent to which China uses espionage tools such as spies and hacking to gather troves of secrets from both businesses and the U.S. government. They use this stolen information to promote China as the world leader in a range of technologies that will be critical to both economic and military power for the future.
Just like voting, every consumer’s purchase of, or decision not to purchase, China-made products can make a difference. To make our consumer purchases have an impact, we need to quit buying China-made products until they adopt fair trading practices and quit stealing our technology. Please join me in this opportunity to promote fairness between our countries.
Larry Gundlach Sr., Cottage Grove