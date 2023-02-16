There has recently been a lot of hand-wringing and "hullabaloon" over a Chinese balloon that drifted high across the United States. "It could have been spying on us," say the alarmists.

Yeah, true. And so what? Every day for the last several decades, spy satellites from China (also Russia, France, the United Kingdom and probably India, Pakistan and maybe even North Korea) have been spying on us. And we on them. And all of them on one another.